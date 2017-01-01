It's exciting to be on Product Hunt again!
A plug-and-play Ambassador Program for your Mailchimp newsletter that turns your email subscribers into fanatic ambassadors.
Coinsheet is a daily newsletter about cryptocurrencies. They have grown from 0 to over 10K subscribers in a few months, using Maître.
They offer several special perks to Ambassadors, from access to exclusive content to swags and t-shirts. The more people you refer to the newsletter, the higher your Ambassador status and the more perks you unlock.
Currently over 21% of Coinsheet mailing list has been referred. This means 1 out 5 subscribers has been referred by an existing subscriber.
Coinsheet’s subscribers do the marketing for them. This growth is fast but also genuine, low cost and scalable.
TheHustle is a hyper successful media outlet for millennials in the form of daily newsletter, with over 2M subscribers.
TheHustle has quickly become the gold standard for newsletters Ambassador programs: they have grown from a few thoudands to over 300 thousand subscribers in a few months thanks to their Ambassador program.
They incentivize their subscribers to refer their friend by offering several perks including stickers, t-shirts and hoodies, based on how many people refer.